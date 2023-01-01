Shellharbour's Ellen Perez will be looking to make 2023 her year with the Australian Open just around the corner.
And if 2022 is anything to go by - she does not have to improve by much to be able to claim glory in Melbourne later this month.
Now, the two will be setting their sights on Open glory in Australia.
During her preparation for the Adelaide International - where the 27-year-old and Melichar-Martinez will take on Spaniard Cristina Buca and Japan's Makoto Ninomiya in the round of 16 on Tuesday - Perez spoke to the Mercury about her preparations for the grand slam tournament.
"I think I had a pretty decent pre-season," Perez said.
"[It] feels like I'm in good physical shape and happy with the progressions I made over the time. For the first time ever it felt like pre-season wasn't long enough though. The tennis seasons are longer and it's hard to fit in time off before you have to get back to training again. I would have loved another week but I'm also very eager to start competing again.
"[I'm] feeling good but you always never know how things will go because training and matches are two very different things. Everyone is usually a little match rusty to start the year but I did everything I could to be ready."
Whilst Perez has been in stellar form in the doubles, she would be the first to admit her need to improve in the singles division.
As a result, she was not given wildcard entry into the grand slam. But it is not all bad according to Perez, who said she would it as motivation.
"Not really [disappointed] as it was very much expected," she said.
"I didn't have a great year in singles and there was a lot of players who climbed up the rankings and had some great results and finished a lot higher then myself so it makes sense I wasn't given one. I only want wildcards if I feel I deserve them and with where my singles ranking was compared to others I'm glad they're getting the opportunity.
"Also [it] gives me that hunger to fight to get it back up."
Perez added she was excited for what the new year could bring to her following her successes in 2022 - particularly in the US Open.
"Last year was a great year in doubles and I was really able to show myself there's no reason why I can't win a doubles grand slam," she said.
"I feel like I have all the components and tools to be able to win a grand slam but so do a lot of other teams so it's all about building and finding form early and just taking it one match at a time. But yeah [I'm] just excited about the potential this year could hold."
