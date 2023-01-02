Illawarra Mercury
George Bass Surfboat and Ski Marathon back with a bang

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated January 2 2023 - 11:26am, first published 11:00am
Competitors taking to the water on day one of racing. Picture by Nick Peters Photography

Following the event's postponement for a couple of years due to COVID-19 restrictions and the Black Summer Bushfires, the George Bass Surfboat and Ski Marathon has officially gotten underway once again.

