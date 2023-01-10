Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Campers take advantage of unofficial site on Lake Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 10 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pam and Pat McCallum. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

The car park at Kully Bay on Lake Illawarra has become a popular spot for travellers to spend a night, a week or a month for its lake views, waterfront location and proximity to shops - that, and it doesn't cost a cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.