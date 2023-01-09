Illawarra Mercury
Kiama Council unveils multimillion dollar program to fix Jamberoo Mountain Road

By Newroom
Updated January 9 2023 - 8:01pm, first published 7:58pm
The repairs to Jamberoo Mountain Rd will once again use concrete piles that were installed to repair section of road damaged in 2020. Picture by Kiama Council.

Kiama Council has unveiled a $4.24 million construction program to repair Jamberoo Mountain and other local roads damaged by storms and landslides.

