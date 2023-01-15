Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Professor Andrew Short has visited every beach in Australia

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated January 16 2023 - 11:06am, first published 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Short at Point Culver on the Baxter Cliffs in WA in 2022 as part of an ongoing five year project investigating the clifftops dunes that occur around the Great Australian Bight. Picture supplied.

Professor Andrew Short has visited every beach in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.