Brendon Jones was ecstatic to win a brand new car from Wollongong City Motors Group.
But the Albion Park father-of-three never thought he'd also become a TikTok star after nailing victory in the half-time shootout at the Illawarra Hawks last home game against Tasmania JackJumpers.
That's exactly what happened after his son put a video up of Jones' winning half-court shot and celebration, reminiscent of the late Shane Warne after the spin-king picked up his 700th wicket at his beloved MCG.
"It's surreal. I don't have TikTok but I had to sign up after my son put the video up. I think over 860,000 people have viewed the video. It's crazy," the 40-year-old said.
Jones, who only recently sold his car and was driving a car "that really shouldn't be driven", said winning the car was "life-changing".
"I'm driving a car that probably shouldn't be on the road," he said.
"I was looking to buy a new car in a few weeks to help my daughter learn in a car that's actually safe to drive and then this happened.
"I am a bit emotional, things like this just don't happen. For it to happen to me I feel very grateful and humbled."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
