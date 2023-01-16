Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Hawks prioritise marquee signing for next NBL season

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated January 16 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 2:10pm
Former Hawks player Duop Reath. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Duop Reath could return to the Illawarra Hawks next season as a marquee player.

