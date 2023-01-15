Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Liam Urszulak ton guides Oak Flats to breakthrough South Coast cricket win

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated January 15 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oak Flats batter Liam Urszulak smashed a century against Albion Park Eagles at Keith Grey Oval. Picture: Robert Peet

Oak Flats Rats have broken through for their first win of the season in emphatic fashion on the back of a brilliant century from young gun Liam Urszulak.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.