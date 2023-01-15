Oak Flats Rats have broken through for their first win of the season in emphatic fashion on the back of a brilliant century from young gun Liam Urszulak.
The Rats had lost their opening seven games of the South Coast District Cricket competition and were in last-place heading into Saturday's clash against Albion Park Eagles at Keith Grey Oval.
But Oak Flats consigned the Eagles to the bottom of the ladder after securing a comfortable 94-run victory.
The Rats never looked like losing after compiling an impressive 6-267 batting first.
Rats skipper Scott McAndrew opened the batting with youngster Kip Penfold and contributed a well-made 55 from just 92 balls. His impressive knock included six boundaries and one six.
But the star of the show was without doubt Urszulak who hammered an unbeaten 120 from just 105 deliveries.
The talented youngster looked untroubled as he smashed the ball to all parts of the field, hitting 12 boundaries and one massive six during his stay at the crease.
Urszulak also showed his massive talent with the ball, snaring 3-48 from his 10 overs.
McAndrew also picked up two wickets, as did two other Oak Flats bowlers.
Albion Park captain Tom Wilson played a lone hand for the Eagles, hammering an unbeaten 82.
Wilson hit 11 fours and two sixes in his swashbuckling 67-ball knock but had little support from his fellow batters, with the Eagles bowled out for 173 after just 34.3 overs.
Meantime competition leaders North Nowra Cambewarra and second-place The Rail also recorded wins against Kookas and Ex-Servo's respectively.
The Kookas did well to bowl out North Nowra for just 156 but could only make 145 in response. Justin Rumble was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors at Oakleigh Park, picking up 3-34 from 10 overs.
The Rail impressed at Hayden Drexel Oval, losing only three wickets in passing Ex-Servo's 9-221. Dylan Rae (75), Keiran Gilly (47), Adam Ison (31 not out) and Hayden Church (27 not out) led the way for The Rail.
Elsewhere Bomaderry upset Lake Illawarra by 11 runs, while Shellharbour downed Kiama by five wickets.
