Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

UOW expert explains why Britney Spears songs get stuck in your head

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
January 18 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You may have a love or an abrupt dislike for pop princess Britney Spears, but you cannot deny her debut single Baby One More Time has become stuck in your brain at some point - and a Wollongong psychology expert knows why.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.