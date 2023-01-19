The Flinders street 50 km/h zone may be extended at North Wollongong to improve a stretch of road where a high number of road accidents occur, according to Transport for NSW.
The current 50 km/h speed limit area on Flinders Street would be extended from Throsby Drive to Edward Street at North Wollongong.
"This speed reduction from 60 km/h to 50 km/h aims to improve safety along a section of road known to have a higher-than-normal number of crashes when compared to similar roads across NSW," the spokesperson said.
Transport for NSW invited the Wollongong community and anyone who regularly travels this road to provide feedback before the speed zone change was locked in.
The speed zone change is proposed to "align the speed environment with the current development and future development intentions of the area", the spokesperson said.
