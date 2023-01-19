Illawarra Mercury
Proposed speed limit cut for North Wollongong's Flinders Street.

By Rosie Bensley
Updated January 19 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:47pm
Intersection at the corner of Flinders and Gipps street. Picture by Adam McLean.

The Flinders street 50 km/h zone may be extended at North Wollongong to improve a stretch of road where a high number of road accidents occur, according to Transport for NSW.

