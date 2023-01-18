Gastro cases on the rise in Illawarra

Residents of the Illawarra are urged to keep a lookout for symptoms of gastroenteritis, following a recent spike in cases of the illness.
NSW Health says the numbers of cases of rotavirus, a common cause of gastroenteritis, are reaching some of the highest levels seen in the past decade.
In NSW there have been 197 cases of rotavirus detected so far this year, compared to about 40 usually.
Fourteen of these cases come from the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District - last year, there was just one case detected during the entire month.
It follows a spike in cases last month, which saw 23 reported in the Illawarra Shoalhaven.
Gastroenteritis symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, headache and muscle aches.
"Last week, there were more than 2250 presentations to NSW emergency departments with symptoms of gastroenteritis," Keira Glasgow, director of NSW Health's One Health branch, said.
"Presentations were particularly high in children under five years old, and in children aged five to 16 years old."
Rotavirus can be especially severe in young children.
Viruses are spread through the vomit or faeces of an infected person, which can occur when cleaning, person-to-person contact, sharing contaminated objects, and occasionally inhaling airborne particles when someone vomits.
Treatment involves rest and drinking plenty of fluids, although those who are more vulnerable - such as the elderly, infants and people with suppressed immune systems - might need more urgent care.
Ms Glasgow said maintaining good hand hygiene and keeping children at home when sick would help stop the spread of viral gastroenteritis ahead of school starting back.
Children should not return to school or daycare until 48 hours after their last symptom ended.
People should also wear a mask and gloves when cleaning up bodily fluids, immediately clean contaminated areas with hot, soapy water followed by a disinfectant, and immediately remove and wash potentially contaminated clothing or linen using hot water and detergent.
Immunisation against rotavirus is recommended and free for children under six months of age.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
