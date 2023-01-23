Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

From then to now: Illawarra Year 12 students recreate kindy picture

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated January 24 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From then to now: Year 12 students recreate kindy picture

More than a decade ago, The Mercury captured the moment five Illawarra students started kindy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.