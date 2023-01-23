From then to now: Year 12 students recreate kindy picture

More than a decade ago, The Mercury captured the moment five Illawarra students started kindy.
Five years ago, the same students reunited to recreate the picture for their next big milestone - the start of high school.
On Monday, the students found themselves on the same oval, 12 years since their kindergarten picture, to smile for the camera once again.
Alexander Grech, Grace Hilton, Matthew Salm, Tamieka Platt and Conor Mountney have all changed since the last time they saw each other - they've all attended different schools and pursued different dreams.
"Everyone looks different, but you can still tell [who they are]," Grace said as the group gathered to reminisce.
Five years ago, the group told The Mercury about their goals for the future, and on Monday, they revisited their ideas to see how they've changed.
For Alex, his goal in 2018 was to build friendships and experiences, but now the teenager is more career-minded.
"I didn't really know what I wanted to achieve then, but I do now," the Edmund Rice College student said.
After finishing first in his electronics class, Alex plans to study electronics or computing at university next year.
Grace fulfilled both of the goals she set at the beginning of Year 7: to travel, and to advocate for important issues.
"In Year 7, I really wanted to travel and get out, and now I'm happy to say that I've completed my Duke of Edinburgh and been to New Zealand for it," she said.
Grace has also been an advocate for women's rights, using art as a medium to explore gendered issues.
In Year 6, Temieka hoped a tertiary education in creative arts would be on the cards, but since then, she's been drawn to teaching.
"I really want to be a primary school teacher when I finish school," the Keira High School student said.
Conor's goals have changed since stepping into high school for the first time - he's now in his second year of an apprenticeship with North Wollongong plumbing, and hopes to own his own business one day.
"When I was younger, I wanted to go to university, maybe do an engineering degree, but as I got through it, goals change, and now I've got a great plumbing apprenticeship," he said.
Matthew, who still retains his title as the tallest in the group, joked he hadn't changed since Year 6.
Back then, Matthew said he wanted to be a teacher, and the goal still rings true.
The Bulli High School Vice Captain said he hoped to do well in his HSC this year and possibly pursue teaching at university.
Despite the years between their last reunion, the group were more than happy to sling their arms around each other for the picture, and may even unite again to see what's changed in another five years...
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.