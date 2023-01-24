Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Former Greens candidate was 'warned off' greyhound tracks

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated January 24 2023 - 8:38pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Greens candidate for Wollongong Bradley Stanton, who pulled out just weeks after announcing his plans to run.

The Greens endorsed a candidate for the seat of Wollongong with a chequered past in the greyhound industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.