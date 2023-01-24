Illawarra Mercury
First look at Warrawong Plaza's Woolworths store

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
January 24 2023 - 11:21am
The Woolworths supermarket will feature prominently on the eastern side of Warrawong Plaza.

Construction on the Woolworths store at Warrawong Plaza is expected to start in the coming months ahead of an official opening next year.

