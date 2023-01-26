After a couple of years planted at the foot of the Premier League table, Corrimal have gone all-in on youth in a bid to make a drastic improvement in 2023.
New co-coaches Phil Matias and Manny Mavridis have implemented a youth policy for this season, with the oldest player in the squad being in their early 20s.
It's a far cry from Corrimal's historic 2-1 grand final victory over Wollongong Olympic just four years ago, which broke a 46-year championship drought. Then-coach Rob Jonovoski turned to a host of experienced players, with the likes of Van Elia and Alvin Ceccoli playing key roles in their charge.
The following season, they finished eighth, with Jonovski standing down as mentor at the end of the Premier League campaign.
Since, it's been a revolving door at Corrimal in the coaching ranks, as the side finished ninth and 11th respectively in 2021 and 2022.
However, the Rangers hope to now have more stability under Matias and Mavridis - and they are ready to rise up the ladder.
"They've struggled the past couple of years since they won the grand final," Matias told the Mercury.
"Money is tight, so they basically want to restart and use the youth and kids coming through. I believe there's some really good kids in the district and most clubs don't give them an opportunity, they always go for older, more experienced players and are happy to pay a bit of money for them.
"So that's the challenge for us, but it's also exciting at the same time."
Corrimal haven't targeted any high-name recruits, but have brought in the likes of former Port Kembla trio Luca Papalia and brothers Harrison and James Anagnostopoulos, and ex-Cringila midfielder Keegan Matias (Phil's son) and Aleksandar Duckinoski from Coniston.
Matias was previously involved in the Olympic and Port Kembla youth grade systems before taking a gap year from coaching in 2022.
He said the new recruits "want to prove themselves in first grade and there's an opportunity at Corrimal".
"Though we're reluctant to call it a first grade team because the oldest player here is 23 or 24," Matias said.
"You never go into a season thinking you can't make the top five, and I believe we can get there. People have their doubts, but the boys have been working hard and we've some talented kids.
"The club is really supportive and really keen. A lot of clubs talk about having a youth policy but it's one thing to talk about it, and it's another thing to implement it.
''Some people say it's a risk but, at the end of the day, it's 11 players against 11 players and it's about who has the better day."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
