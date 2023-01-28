Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Northern Illawarra residents astonished as land values double

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated January 29 2023 - 10:29am, first published 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pauline and Robin Cox say the NSW Valuer General has inflated the value of their Stanwell Park property. Picture by Adam McLean

Opening their mail last week, Pauline and Robin Cox thought the Stanwell Park address on the front of the envelope must have been wrong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.