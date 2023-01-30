Illawarra Mercury
Child groomer and former Illawarra basketball coach Jaydon Beveridge plans to appeal sentence

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 11:30am
Jaydon Beveridge leaving court in October last year. Picture by ACM.

Former Illawarra basketball coach Jaydon Beveridge plans to appeal his sentence for child grooming offences involving teenage girls on Snapchat, a court has heard.

