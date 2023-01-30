Former Illawarra basketball coach Jaydon Beveridge plans to appeal his sentence for child grooming offences involving teenage girls on Snapchat, a court has heard.
The 24-year-old son of former NBL coach Rob Beveridge sat in the back of Wollongong District Court on Monday while his lawyer Greg Willis expressed his intention to appeal the extent of his penalties.
Beveridge pleaded guilty to inciting a person under 16 to commit an act of indecency and intentionally inciting a child to do a sexual act last year, after messaging the two girls between 2017 and 2019, when he was aged between 18 and 21.
He was spared time behind bars on October 11 last year when he was sentenced to a three-year community corrections order and 750 hours of unpaid community service work
Beveridge was also put on the child sex offenders register.
Mr Willis told the court Beveridge plans to appeal the "extent" and not the nature of the penalties, indicating that 750 hours of community service was beyond what could have been ordered.
Beveridge, or Bevo07 as per his Snapchat username, sent his first victim images of his erect penis and others of himself masturbating.
He also repeatedly requested the girl send explicit images back, according to tendered court documents, with contact ceasing in 2018 before the victim disclosed the offending in 2020.
Beveridge also requested "cheeky pictures" off the second victim, prompting her to disclose the offending to a parent in 2020.
When Beveridge was charged in 2020, he was the head coach of an under 14 boys Illawarra.
The matter was adjourned to March 14.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
