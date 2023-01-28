Illawarra Mercury
Daryl Simmonds facing multiple sexual assault, child abuse charges

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated January 28 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 1:55pm
A Wollongong magistrate found Daryl Simmonds posed an unacceptable risk to the community.

An East Corrimal man will spend the weekend behind bars facing dozens of charges including intentionally recording an intimate image without consent and producing and possessing child pornography.

