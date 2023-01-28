An East Corrimal man will spend the weekend behind bars facing dozens of charges including intentionally recording an intimate image without consent and producing and possessing child pornography.
Daryl Simmonds, 45, appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Saturday after police laid 44 charges of intentionally recording an intimate image without consent and two charges of possessing child abuse material following Simmonds's earlier arrest in November for similar matters.
In November, police charged Simmonds with multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault against a person between the ages of 14 and 16. A magistrate granted bail which the Crown appealed to the Supreme Court, where the decision of the lower court was upheld.
Bail conditions included Simmonds surrendering his passport, being prohibited from points of international departure and living at a set address.
With the new allegations predating the previous charges, Simmonds's lawyer Patrick Schmidt argued the existing bail conditions should continue.
However police prosecutor Sergeant Cody Davis said the allegations showed a "significant level of sexual deviancy" on the part of Simmonds and that he posed an "unacceptable" risk to the community.
The court heard that photos and videos had been obtained from Simmonds's address and would be used as evidence in later proceedings.
Deputy Registrar Little refused Simmonds bail and he will reappear in Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
