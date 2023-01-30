Women Illawarra eases the burden for families facing steep back-to-school bills

Families across the Illawarra are feeling the financial pressure of the back-to-school bill, but community organisations are helping to soften the blow.
As thousands of children in the region return to school this week, many families have been served steep annual school supply bills - some including the cost of a laptop or iPad that pushes the cost out of reach for many facing financial hardship.
Not-for-profit organisation Women Illawarra supported 19 local families and 56 children with back-to-school hampers to ease the financial strain off the back of the notoriously-pricey holiday period.
As the cost of living continues to creep up, families are "doing it really tough", Women Illawarra General Manager Michelle Glasgow said.
"The financial pressure is having a significant social and psychological effect," Ms Glasgow said.
Women Illawarra provided families with a hamper including a backpack, lunchboxes, drink bottles, and a gift voucher to purchase their own school supplies.
"This is the second year we've offered back to school support, and we'll do it as long as there is a need for it," she said.
Ms Glasgow said families were grateful for the hampers, which supplied kids the practical things they need for the first day back, as well as a voucher to give families the flexibility and dignity to choose things they need.
"A lot of the time, when women receive this sort of support and assistance, it's quite an emotional experience for them - there's a lot of gratefulness and tears," she said.
"We just want to give them the dignity of having the support they need."
Across Australia, families already seeking financial support have been pushed to the brink, a Smiths Family survey revealed.
Of almost 2000 families supported by the charity, nearly nine out of 10 parents and carers said they were worried about the cost of back-to-school essentials.
If women and families need support, they can reach out to Women Illawarra, Ms Glasgow said.
"We'll do what we can to support them, and where we can't we'll use our network," she said.
"We may find refurbished laptops and iPads that we can assist families with, as well."
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
