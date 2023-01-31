Illawarra Mercury
What will happen at Dapto showground when greyhounds leave?

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:33pm, first published January 31 2023 - 11:30am
Dapto Showground in 2019; the Tap House bar; and the Dapto dogs. Pictures by Sylvia Liber, supplied, and Anna Warr.

The future of the greyhound track at the Dapto showground is unknown following the news that racing plans to leave the site.

