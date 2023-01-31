The future of the greyhound track at the Dapto showground is unknown following the news that racing plans to leave the site.
It was revealed earlier this week that Greyhound Racing NSW had purchased a $4 million site on Bong Bong Road for the construction of a new $11 million facility, with plans to move there within two years.
Katrina Novak, chief executive officer of the Dapto Agricultural and Horticultural Society, said there were no announcements to make regarding the Groundz precinct at this stage.
But Ms Novak said the DAHS was focused on delivering the draft vision for the Groundz, which incorporated the feedback from community consultation.
She said 80 per cent of respondents in this process indicated they would regularly visit the showground if it offered such amenities as a cinema, a family eatery, cafes, restaurants and wine bars, live music and concerts, and playgrounds and parklands.
Already open at the precinct are the Tap House bar and two function spaces.
Ms Novak said support for these amenities had been "overwhelming" since their opening.
Plans to transform the showground into a food and recreation precinct were revealed to the public in 2019 amid a dispute between DAHS and Greyhound Racing NSW.
The Groundz website is now advertising expressions of interest for a food operator, market operator, and leasehold or joint venture partners to assist in the development of the precinct.
Ms Novak said the DAHS wished Greyhound Racing NSW all the best as they transitioned to a new site.
"The society first commenced in 1857, and greyhound racing will long be recognised and remembered as an important part of the society's history," she said.
"Over a period of eighty years the society successfully built the world famous Dapto Dogs brand. No other track in Australia was able to achieve such iconic status.
"As GRNSW chose not to continue with the trademark, the 'Dapto Dogs' name will forever stay synonymous with the society and site."
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
