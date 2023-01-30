Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dapto dogs to call $11 million facility home in future

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour MP Anna Watson, Greyhound Racing NSW chief executive officer Rob Macaulay and Wollongong City councillor Linda Campbell at the site. Picture by Christian Michael.

A new $11 million, state-of-the-art facility is coming for the Dapto dogs - but the wider community can also expect to benefit from the new amenities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.