Young boy dies after allegedly left in hot car near Campbelltown

A three-year-old boy has died after allegedly being left in the car all day near Campbelltown.
Paramedics were called to the scene on Railway Parade at Glenfield around 3pm but the boy had already died when they arrived.
The vehicle owner, a man known to the boy, raised alarm when he returned to the car and found the boy unresponsive.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.
The man has been taken to Campbelltown Police Station where he is assisting police.
