Lake Illawarra police have appealed for the public's help to find two wanted men over separate incidents.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Harley Williams, who is wanted on alleged fraud and break and enter offences.
Police describe Harley as 180cm tall, with a medium build and brown hair. He is known to visit Shellharbour and Wollongong.
Police have also asked for help to find Ellery Hurkett who is wanted for separate alleged domestic violence offences.
The 25-year-old is described as being 160cm tall, with a thin build and brown hair. He is known to frequent Berkeley and Wollongong.
Officers are urging anyone with information about the location of either man to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.