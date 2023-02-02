Man involved in Wollongong meth ring given chance to tackle own addiction

A Wollongong father who confessed to his role in a meth supply syndicate after he dealt with more than $40,000 in drug profits has been given a chance to get on top of his own addiction.
Timothy Mansfield was scheduled to be sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday however was instead released to attend a drug rehabilitation facility in Sydney.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal group and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime last month.
Mansfield was arrested at his Wollongong home last year after police established Strike Force Howley to investigate the supply of methamphetamine in the region.
Police uncovered Mansfield's role in the syndicate after they tapped his phone and listened to calls between him and his co-accused during March and April last year, in which they discussed transactions including the sale of "half balls" of meth.
Mansfield also recklessly dealt with a total of $48,000 in drug profits stemming from the supply business. His co-accused would send funds between $2000 and $11,000 at a time with references like 'car' and 'thanks'.
Mansfield would then divide the money into various accounts before withdrawing it in cash at ATMs across Figtree, Wollongong and Engadine.
He was arrested on August 8 last year after police searched the co-accused's home and found three bank cards associated with Mansfield's accounts.
On Wednesday, defence lawyer Matthew Kwan asked the court to consider a prison sentence served in the community, arguing Mansfield had been clean from drugs since his arrest.
However Magistrate Claire Girotto said Mansfield would be better off sorting his "drug issue" before copping a penalty.
Mansfield told the court a Surry Hills rehabilitation centre was expecting his arrival that day.
"If for any reason you can't hack it (the program), then don't run," Magistrate Girotto said. "Go straight to police."
Mansfield was ordered to participate in the three-month program and obey all its requirements. He will return to court upon completion.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.