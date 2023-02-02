Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong man Timothy Mansfield involved in meth syndicate given chance to tackle drug addiction

Updated February 2 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 1:30pm
Man involved in Wollongong meth ring given chance to tackle own addiction

A Wollongong father who confessed to his role in a meth supply syndicate after he dealt with more than $40,000 in drug profits has been given a chance to get on top of his own addiction.

