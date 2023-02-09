A funny yet beautiful romantic thriller starring the show's New Zealand co-writer and actor Jacob Rajan will come to Wollongong later this month.
Guru of Chai is an innovative modern fairytale packed with love and magic which has won three New Zealand Theatre Awards for Best Play, Best Production and Best Composer.
Now Indian Ink Theatre Company and Merrigong Theatre Company are bringing the play to Wollongong Town Hall for three days only from February 23-25.
The fast-paced and action-packed story moves across cultures, classes and eras to create an entertaining experience for audiences of all ages.
The play was written by Justin Lewis and Jacob Rajan, with Rajan also starring in this one-man show as the buck-toothed chameleon and 17 other characters.
"Audiences love the mixture of humour and pathos, the intimate and the epic, the modern and the ancient and the way they all collide in the bustle of modern India," Rajan said.
"They love the narrator, Kutisar, who is a dubious spiritual guide and delightfully flawed human being. They love the live music, the magic and the good old-fashioned storytelling, where their imagination is as much a part of making the story come to life as I am".
Merrigong artistic cirector and chief executive Simon Hinton described Rajan as an international 'master artist'.
"For years I've wanted to bring him and his wonderful Indian Ink Theatre Company to Wollongong. It's wonderful that Wollongong audiences will now get to see the brilliant Guru of Chai," he said.
Details: Guru of Chai, Wollongong Town Hall main auditorium, February 23-25. Times and ticket prices vary. More information/bookings here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
