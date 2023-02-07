Batman joins funeral in fitting farewell to one-of-a-kind Leo Lagana

With Batman in a Lamborghini, the family arriving in a sleek stretch Hummer and superheroes adorning the program, it was clear from the start that this was no ordinary funeral.
Which was fitting, as it was always evident Leo Lagana was one of a kind.
Around 150 mourners gathered in Dapto on Tuesday to say farewell to the well-known man, who died in January aged 22.
Born with a rare form of dwarfism, Majeski microcephalic osteosplastic primordial type two, Leo had faced in numerous and often serious medical challenges, including multiple brain aneurysms.
Known for his work with children's charity KidzWish, he was a recognisable face in the Illawarra throughout his childhood and also gained fans internationally through social media.
In a eulogy delivered by family friend Rosa Orsini, he was remembered as a movie buff and car lover who revelled in being the centre of attention, known for his infectious laughter, cheeky nature, and a love of cups of tea and Vegemite sandwiches.
For all the talk of superheroes, the difficult reality of the funeral was clear in the ashen faces of his family - including mum Pauline, dad John, and older siblings Matthew and Lucy - who followed Batman down the aisle of St John the Evangelist church.
Nevertheless, Father Francis Tran told the congregation that they had gathered to not to mourn but celebrate his life.
In that spirit, Ms Orsini spoke of last time she saw Leo just before he died, and how she remembered sitting with him in the intensive care unit feeding him bites of his favourite Italian continental cake.
She said his family were proud that "he fought his battles like the superheroes he loved so much".
"Our house that was once filled with his constant cheeky chatter has now fallen silent," their message said.
"We are forever grateful we had you... [and] we take solace that you are no longer suffering."
As the service ended, one of the final photographs left on the screen over the heads of family and mourners was Leo with two superhero figurines, then a picture of him alone staring down the lens.
His tearful family lifted his coffin on their shoulders beneath his image standing taller than Batman, chin-up, shoulders back, with that proud and cheeky face that will be hard to forget.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.