There were lots of first names to remember but not as many surnames as 2023's kindergarten intake made it to one Fairy Meadow school today.
Amazingly two set of triplets and a set of twins are enrolled at Good Samaritan Catholic Primary School - the largest number of multiples in a year cohort ever, said principal Toni Sillis.
Mrs Sillis laughed as she recalled reading the kindergarten enrolment list.
"The first lot came in as triplets and we were like 'wow, we've got triplets!' and then we got twins," she said.
Then school principal then learned another set of triplets also were enrolled into kindergarten.
Cara, Brandon, and Patrick Di Pietro were all excited to start school together.
The five-year-olds all agreed the best part of starting kindergarten together was having more playmates.
Among those playmates will be the Ha triplets - though Kenny is yet to join his brothers Tommy and Andy in Australia.
"For them to be coming from Vietnam and to choose here as a school as well ... it was pretty remarkable," Mrs Sillis said.
So, how do teachers tell who's who among the identical twins and triplets?
"You know you can get confused but our parents often give us little little tips," Mrs Sillis said. "Someone's eyebrow might be different or and with the [twin] girls mum does their hair differently,"
Twins Zoey and Amalia Carusi were both excited for their first day of school.
"I liked playing with my friends and drawing," five-year-old Amalia said.
Luckily for the teachers and new friends all of the children at the school wore name tags.
For the twins and triplets, being able to start school with their siblings helped with first-day nerves and excitement.
Mrs Sillis has noticed twins and triplets often find it easier to start school compared to individual students because they have their sibling with them.
"They can have got someone else that they can you know connect with and talk to. I noticed that Cara and Brandon are very close," she said.
"We're learning more about them all the time"
Mrs Sillis added that the parents were excited about their children's first day of school.
"There's a little bit of nerves, but you know, on the whole they've been very excited and there's a good transition program that we do coming into school, too, so they're very familiar with the school by the end of last year," she said.
The group of kindergarteners are not the only multiples at the school with twins in year 1 and year 6, and two sets in year 4.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
