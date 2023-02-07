Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Good Samaritan Catholic Primary School welcomed two sets of triplets and twins into kindergarten

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
February 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good Samaritan kindy students include twins Zoey and Amalia Carusi; triplets Patrick, Cara and Brandon Di Pietro; as well as two of the Ha triplets, Tommy and Andy. Picture by Adam McLean

There were lots of first names to remember but not as many surnames as 2023's kindergarten intake made it to one Fairy Meadow school today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.