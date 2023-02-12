Everything you need to know about the slithering serpents this summer

As Illawarra's slithering serpents make their way out to bask under the summer sun, a snake expert is urging people to brush up their knowledge on all things snakes.
Symbio Wildlife Park's zookeeper manager Julie Mendezona has shed light on snake must-knows in the case of an encounter with the reptile.
With about a dozen snake species frequenting the Illawarra region, Ms Mendezona said only the pythons are the harmless ones.
"The most common are probably red-bellied black snakes, you get the odd brown snakes, we get a lot of swamp snakes, whipped snakes, golden crown snakes, death adders, tiger snakes, small-eyed snakes, carpet and diamond pythons," she said.
"Aside from pythons all have some degree of venom in them and should be considered dangerous."
"Some snakes can be quite deadly and some may just be as venomous as a wasp bite but unless you have the education to differentiate, it's best to call snake catchers."
Ms Mendezona said if she had to rank the most venomous snakes, brown snakes would claim the top spot.
"That would be followed by tiger snakes and death adders."
Messy backyards with unmown lawns are the slithering beasts' paradise.
"Snakes like to come into such backyards and can easily hide," Ms Mendezona said.
It is advisable to regularly trim the grass and wear closed shoes gloves when working in the backyard.
Despite their love for unkempt backyards, Ms Mendezona said, snakes generally do not enter houses.
"If you do find a snake inside the house, do not try to catch it, call the snake catcher," she said.
With most snakes being terrestrial creatures, they are most commonly found on or close to the ground, the zookeeper said.
"They don't usually like climbing as much."
Aussies are not the only ones who like to head outdoors on sunny days, snakes too love flaunting their slender bodies under the hot sun.
"Snakes are ectothermic, which means they get a lot of their energy from the warm weather," Ms Mendezona said.
"They especially like to bask on hot tar road, it energises them quite quickly."
With the breeding season stretching over September and October, quite a few hatchlings are sighted this time of the year.
"As hatchlings are getting older, there will be more of them seen venturing out," she said.
During winter the serpents are mostly dormant.
The experienced zookeeper believes the most important thing to remember if you come across a snake is to stay calm.
"People who get bitten usually get bitten because they're trying to catch the snake themselves rather than calling for help," Ms Mendezona said.
If one comes across a snake that is stationary then the best way forward is to turn back.
"If snakes notice you and start to move, they look at how tall we are and they feel threatened so stay still until it passes which in most situations it will," she said.
If you've been bitten by a snake, it's vital to start first aid until help arrives.
"Treat any snake bite as dangerous in Australia and call 000 immedaitely," Ms Mendezona said.
"Apply the pressure immobilisation technique which involves tying a broad bandage over the snake bite, pulled quite taut."
Snake bite victims should ensure they don't wash the snake-bitten site, the zookeeper said.
"In Australia you have the snake bite detection kit and hospitals are able to swab the area and determine what type of anti-venom you'll need," Ms Mendezona said.
"Try to stay calm and not move much, we need to slow down the lymphatic system," she said.
"It's a good idea to keep some broad bandages in your first aid kit and glove box of your car."
Illawarra snakecatcher Glen Peacock said he's been busier than usual on warm sunny days this year.
"It's been inconsistent, depending on the weather. On sunny days I get called to more than double snake sightings but rainy days are quiet," he said.
"The snakes are taking advantage of the warm weather whenever they can and coming out more."
According to National Coronial Information System, there were 37 snake-related deaths recorded in Australia between 2001 and 2017 with 35 of them linked to a venomous snake.
Twelve fatal incidents involving snakes occurred in Queensland, while nine occurred in New South Wales and six occurred in Victoria.
