Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Everything you need to know about the slithering serpents this summer

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated February 12 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brown snake picture by Greg Totman, tiger snake picture by Brodie Weeding, Death Adder snake picture from Unsplash.

As Illawarra's slithering serpents make their way out to bask under the summer sun, a snake expert is urging people to brush up their knowledge on all things snakes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.