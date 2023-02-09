Illawarra Mercury
Graphic Content

Court to rule on 'dangerous' Albion Park dogfight

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated February 9 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 7:47pm
Jodi Taafe was left with a wound requiring two surgical procedures and lengthy follow-up treatment. Shadow, a white German Shepherd (pictured) has been required to wear a muzzle ever since. Picture: Robert Peet

A court is poised to decide the fate of a dog that was declared dangerous after a woman was badly mauled at Albion Park, in a case that has divided opinion south of Wollongong.

