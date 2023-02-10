Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kasey Chambers, Gavin Degraw to headline Wollongong country music festival

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated February 10 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clockwise from left - Casey Chambers, Jimmie Allen and Shannon Noll - all part of the Boardwalk festival coming to Wollongong. Pictures supplied.

Stuart Park in North Wollongong will host its first ever Boardwalk Country Music Festival this April, with a cavalcade of music royalty on the lineup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.