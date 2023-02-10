Kasey Chambers, Gavin Degraw to headline Wollongong country music festival

Stuart Park in North Wollongong will host its first ever Boardwalk Country Music Festival this April, with a cavalcade of music royalty on the lineup.
Australian darling Kasey Chambers is set to perform to thousands of music revellers along with American superstars Gavin Degraw and Jimmie Allen.
Other drawcards to hit the stage include Aussie legends Lee Kernaghan, Busby Marou, Shannon Noll, The Wolfe Brothers, Casey Barnes, plus The Buckleys and Darlinghurst.
Boardwalk will stop by the Illawarra on Apri 16.
"Boardwalk Music Festival promises to deliver a cracking day out in a relaxed, fun filled environment - it's the perfect event to kick back and witness some of country music's finest artists," organisers said.
"The locations will be topped up with food trucks and pop-up boutique bars to create the ultimate festival experience."
Tickets for the general public are set to go on sale Tuesday February 14 at 9am, from: www.oneworldentertainment.com.au.
*Please note artist line-ups differ for each show and are subject to change
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.