Bluey and Eskimo Joe set for Highlands free food, wine, music festival west of Wollongong

By Newsroom
Updated February 6 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 10:40am
Bluey and Eskimo Joe will be the big stars of Highland Fest in Bowral on March 4. Pictures supplied.

Rock stars of children's television will join forces with rock gods of Western Australia at a free arts, food and wine festival west of Wollongong in March.

