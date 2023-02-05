Rock stars of children's television will join forces with rock gods of Western Australia at a free arts, food and wine festival west of Wollongong in March.
The celebration of local arts and crafts, food, wine and craft beer, plus live music will bring the community together on March 4 at Bong Bong Racecourse, Bowral.
Gates open at 12.30pm, with local cool climate wine and produce stalls, face-painting, an animal farm, plus fun with vegetables and lots of songs from another favourite, The Vegetable Plot.
Live music will continue into the evening with alternative rock band Eskimo Joe on the main stage from 8.50pm. Among local talent will be Prefab Hearts, Angus Murray, Steve Cheers, Jess Howell and Ross Webb and the Rusted Track.
Highlands Fest has been made possible by funding through the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Event Program.
"We wanted to create an opportunity that everyone could enjoy together, experiencing the very best our Shire has to offer, along with some special first appearances for our region as a way of connecting with one another after the isolating effects of recent years," said Wingecarribee Shire Council's general manager Lisa Miscamble.
Ross Webb said he and his band members were thrilled to be performing on the main stage.
"The line-up of local and well-known Aussie artists is superb, and we are so proud to be part of an event that will bring together the community," he said.
Up-and-coming musician, performer and singer-songwriter Jess Howell said she was also excited to perform at the festival.
"I am really looking forward to singing for my community and sharing my stories with you all as are all the other incredible artists."
Event organiser Veronica Kennedy Good said residents were encouraged to explore the festival program and plan their visit for a seamless experience.
"We expect this to be a very popular event, so it's best to book early."
Highlands Fest will be held at Bong Bong Racecourse. Gates open at 12 pm with the festival scheduled to finish at 10 pm.
Entry is free, but tickets are required to be booked through: www.highlandsfest.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.