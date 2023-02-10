A blazing motorhome on the M1 near the Picton Road intersection is causing significant traffic delays.
Emergency services arrived at the scene on M1 Princes Motorway at Cataract within minutes of being alerted at 12.25pm.
The Motorway is closed in the northbound direction and traffic is being diverted onto Picton Road to use Hume Motorway to Sydney.
Light vehicles are also being advised to consider using Memorial Dr and Princes Highwa y via Bulli Pass to return to the M1 Princes Motorway.
The motorhome driver and passengers if any are safe and out of the vehicle.
Motorists are being advised to allow for extra time.
