Motorhome on fire stops M1 traffic

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated February 10 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:03pm
Supplied pictures

A blazing motorhome on the M1 near the Picton Road intersection is causing significant traffic delays.

