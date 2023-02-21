Illawarra Mercury
Music festival, tours and a stage show: What's on this week in the Illawarra

By Merryn Porter
February 22 2023 - 7:00am
International act: Global pop star Charli XCX will head the line-up of artists at the For the Love festival. Picture: Supplied

For the Love festival

Global pop star Charli XCX will head the line-up alongside other international acts and dance icons Duke Dumont, Sonny Fodera and Snakehips at this weekend's For the Love festival.

