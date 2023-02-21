Music festival, tours and a stage show: What's on this week in the Illawarra

Global pop star Charli XCX will head the line-up alongside other international acts and dance icons Duke Dumont, Sonny Fodera and Snakehips at this weekend's For the Love festival.
Aussie favourites Cosmo's Midnight, Budjerah, Kye, Sumner and Jade Zoe will also perform at the festival at Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, on Saturday, February 26.
Details: For the Love Festival, Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, on Saturday, February 26, Tickets on sale here.
Indian Ink Theatre Company and Merrigong Theatre Company present this innovative modern fairytale at Wollongong Town Hall from February 23-25.
Guru of Chai tells the story of a poor chai-wallah (tea-seller) whose life changes forever when he finds a young girl abandoned at a busy railway station, who brings the place to a standstill with her beautiful singing.
Jacob Rajan, who also co-wrote the play, stars in this one-man show as 18 characters.
Details: Guru of Chai, Wollongong Town Hall main auditorium, February 23-25. Times and ticket prices vary. More information/bookings here
YouthRock 2022 winners Ruby and The Groovy Doobies will headline a concert at Wollongong Youth Services on Friday, February 24.
The four-piece band fronted by singer-songwriter Ruby Archer will lead the line-up at the concert, which will also feature performances by Wollongong-based bands, including Shakamoto and cytosis.
Details: Wollongong Youth Services gig featuring Ruby and the Groovy Doobies and other acts, Friday, February 24, 5pm-9pm.
Mahalia Barnes and The Soul Mates will bring their show to Centro CBD Wollongong, on Saturday, February 25.
One of Australia's most in-demand female vocalists will bring down the house with a powerhouse performance of soul, blues and rock 'n' roll hits.
Details: Mahalia Barnes and The Soul Mates, Centro CBD Wollongong, Saturday, February 25, from 6.30pm.
Boo Seeka, aka Australian electro pop singer-songwriter, Ben "Boo" Gumbleton, will bring his regional tour to UoW's UniBar this weekend.
Having just released a second studio album, Between The Head & The Heart, the concert will feature new tracks and favourites from his 2017 offering, Never Too Soon.
Details: Boo Seeka, with special guests, UoW's UniBar, Saturday, February 25, 6pm-11.30pm. Tickets are $39 and are available here.
In celebration of the day, Tequila Tromba and local pizza joint, Franco Pizza Bar in Thirroul have teamed up to dish up the ultimate combo - the margarita pizza and the margarita. With all margarita cocktails available for $10 on the night.
Take your pick from a classic margarita or Franco's signature margarita with fresh watermelon and jalapeno, perfect for those who love a little spice. Both will feature Tequila Tromba's premium crafted tequila, which is made from 100 per cent agave grown in the fields of Jalisco, Mexico.
Details: Wednesday, February 22, 5pm-10pm. Bookings here.
