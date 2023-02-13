Illawarra Mercury
Police break up crowd of 100 watching street racing in northern suburbs

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated February 13 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 3:14pm
Police break-up crowd of 100 watching street racing in northern Illawarra

Police say they had to break up a crowd of 100 people at Darkes Forest late on Saturday night, when about 50 cars were seen blocking the Princes Highway, street racing and doing burnouts.

