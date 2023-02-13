Roadwork to close Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Stanwell Park tonight

Road maintenance at Stanwell Park will affect traffic on Lawrence Hargrave Drive from 8pm to 4am tonight.
Motorists are being advised to take an alternate route or allow for extra travel time if travelling between Chellow Dene Avenue and Otford Road which will remain closed in both directions.
Diversions will be in place with motorists able to access Stanwell Park via M1 Princes Motorway or Bulli Pass.
