Luke Wilkshire departs Mariners, joins Young Socceroos coaching staff

By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 14 2023 - 9:12am, first published 8:59am
Former Wolves head coach Luke Wilkshire's stint at the Central Coast Mariners is over. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Luke Wilkshire's time at Central Coast has come to an abrupt end, with the former Wollongong Wolves mentor set to join the Young Socceroos coaching set-up ahead of the 2023 AFC Under 20s Asian Cup.

