Luke Wilkshire departs Mariners, joins Young Socceroos coaching staff

Luke Wilkshire's time at Central Coast has come to an abrupt end, with the former Wollongong Wolves mentor set to join the Young Socceroos coaching set-up ahead of the 2023 AFC Under 20s Asian Cup.
In a short statement on Monday night, the A-Leagues club announced that the Socceroos great would leave his role as head of youth development effective immediately, after receiving an offer to support the Young Socceroos for their campaign in Uzbekistan next month.
It caps a short stint in Gosford for Wilkshire, who stepped away from his role as Wolves head coach at the end of the 2022 NSW National Premier League season to lead the Mariners' 2023 NPL Men's campaign.
"I would like to thank Richard Peil and the entire Central Coast Mariners for understanding in my decision to pursue this opportunity with the Young Socceroos," Wilkshire said.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Mariners and feel this is the next step in my development as a coach. I wish Rich, 'Monty' (head coach Nick Montgomery) and the whole Mariners family all the very best for the future."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
