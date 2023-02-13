Illawarra Mercury
Home/A-League

Wollongong Wolves on fire but Marconi Stallions test awaits

By Jacob Timpano
Updated February 13 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Takumi Ofuka scored the Wolves' first goal of the season against APIA. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Four points from two games and sitting equal third is perhaps the best possible start new Wolves coach David Carney could have asked for.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.