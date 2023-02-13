Four points from two games and sitting equal third is perhaps the best possible start new Wolves coach David Carney could have asked for.
And if not for a late APIA flurry in the first match of the season, the Wolves would be two from two sitting pretty at the top of the NSW National Premier League table.
But Carney and his Wolves side learnt from the mistakes against APIA and worked hard on their defence in preparation for their clash against Sutherland - which proved effective in their 3-0 win at Seymour Shaw on Saturday.
In hot and humid conditions, the Wolves took the lead after left-back Walter Scott won a penalty - which was then converted by captain Lachlan Scott.
At just 1-0, the match could have gone either way but substitute Alex Masciovecchio put the game to bed with two second half goals.
It's tough for any player to be sitting on the bench but players who are not selected to start the match must be ready to go at a moment's notice when called upon by their coach and that's what the former Unanderra Hearts junior did.
But the juggernaut needs to keep on going and Carney will face another test this Friday when his side host Marconi at WIN Stadium.
Despite losing their first game to Sydney United, the Stallions came back firing last weekend with a crushing 5-0 win against Sydney FC.
And although the A-League academy side is full of inexperience, it was still a dominant display from Marconi, with skipper Marco Jesic leading from the front again with a goal, whilst former A-League product Jordan Swibel looked lethal with a double.
Players like Banri Kanaizumi, Harrison Buesnel, Marcus Beattie and Walter Scott - should Carney go with the same backline - will all need to have standout performances to prevent the Stallions from getting on the scoresheet.
But the win against Sutherland will give the players a great deal of confidence and after going the first two games of the season unbeaten, Carney and his refreshed squad will be feeling like they can beat anyone in the competition on their day.
A Marconi scalp would be huge for the Wolves.
