Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

O-Week gets into full swing at the University of Wollongong

By Newsroom
Updated February 20 2023 - 9:13am, first published 8:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image of the O-Week pool party at the University of Wollongong. Picture by Robert Peet.

Thousands of new students will experience their first taste of campus life this week when the University of Wollongong officially kicks off the academic year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.