Thousands of new students will experience their first taste of campus life this week when the University of Wollongong officially kicks off the academic year.
UOW campuses will be abuzz, as the University's re-imagined orientation celebrations, dubbed "It's Go Time", brings to life a range of fun events to help students settle into study plus a pool party, drag trivia, a comedy night and free concerts.
UOW's annual on-campus festival O-Fest returns and will feature entertainment, food, and games, and an opportunity to suss out the different clubs, societies and UOW service providers.
O-Fest is on from 1pm to 4pm, from Monday February 20 to Thursday February 23, with free concerts Thursday and Friday nights.
Let's Go Party (Responsibly) will also feature the traditional Pool Party at Uni Active, Trivia and Drag Show, and Comedy Night.
The Gig Fest concert at Uni Bar on Thursday night will feature good tunes by local acts Pacific Avenue, Big Twisty and the Funknasty, and supported by Good Lekker.
The week will round out with O-Party on Friday night at Uni Bar, "a chance to celebrate and connect with new friends", according to organisers.
Elements of First Nations culture will be incorporated throughout the week's celebrations, with students to take part in a smoking and ochre ceremony during their faculty sessions.
Staffed by students, for students, the Students' Hub will be open from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday during each session, with drops in welcomed and encouraged.
Professor Theo Farrell, UOW's Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and Student Life), said it was wonderful to welcome new and continuing students back for the new academic year.
"Campus really comes alive during Let's Go Party (Responsibly) as all our students settle back into the rhythms of the session. What better way to kick off the new academic year than with a week of celebrations and fun activities that will suit every interest and every student," Professor Farrell said.
"I encourage all new and continuing students to experience the atmosphere of campus during this fun and exciting time."
For more information about what's on during Let's Go Party (Responsibly), visit: https://uow.swoogo.com/itsgotime2023/party.
