'I'll hang you': Windang man charged with 'serious' intimidation

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 20 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 2:00pm
Billy Lee Ryan. Picture from Facebook.

A man who allegedly threatened to "hang" his partner "from the balcony" 11 days after a court ordered him to not harass her has been released on bail.

