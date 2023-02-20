'I'll hang you': Windang man charged with 'serious' intimidation

A man who allegedly threatened to "hang" his partner "from the balcony" 11 days after a court ordered him to not harass her has been released on bail.
Billy Lee Ryan faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday charged with one count each of intimidate with intent to cause fear of physical harm and contravening and apprehended violence order.
The 35-year-old strongly denies the allegations, the court heard.
Police will allege an argument ensued between Ryan and the woman in their Windang bedroom on Saturday evening, which continued into the early hours of Sunday morning.
Ryan was allegedly heard by someone in the house yelling "I'll hang you from the balcony and I'll find the sharpest knife I can" before threatening to harm himself.
Police attended the address on Sunday afternoon after a family member reported the alleged incident. Officers found Ryan asleep in bed and arrested him.
The woman did not want to make a statement due to fear, police say, however another witness provided a statement about hearing banging and hitting sounds, including the alleged verbal threat.
Defence lawyer Anthony Stewart told the court the argument started after Ryan had packed his bag to "escape" the premises, and that the alleged victim threw it from the top of a staircase.
Mr Stewart added his client had been clean from ice for almost two weeks, to which Magistrate Claire Girotto responded "well, it doesn't look like it".
Ryan has diagnosed schizophrenia and is on the disability support pension, the court heard.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob opposed Ryan's release and said the threat was "concerning" especially given he was placed on a community correction order on February 8 for damaging the same woman's property.
Magistrate Claire Girotto called the alleged intimidation "serious" however granted Ryan bail, ordering him to attend the Illawarra Drug and Alcohol Service.
He is also prohibited from entering Windang and must comply with the apprehended violence order.
The matter will return to court next month.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.