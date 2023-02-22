A second apartment complex along a small stretch of Gladstone Avenue could be knocked back on Thursday.
The Wollongong Local Planning Panel is considering a development application from Design Workshop Australia for a nine-storey complex at 17-19 Gladstone Avenue.
The lot sits on the intersection with Rowland Avenue, diagonally opposite West Wollongong TAFE.
It would feature 35 units, three levels of basement parking, a swimming pool and a gym.
Next door to that site was a block where Kingdom Developments planned to build its own nine-storey apartment block.
That plan collapsed when the lender called in their facility loan and Kingdom couldn't pay it.
It's not financial issues that might stop the Design Workshop Australia (DWA) concept, but the local planning panel.
The application goes to the planning panel on Thursday; the assessment report before the panel recommends the apartment block be refused.
Before the Kingdom project was taken over by the lender and sold, it also had to go before the planning panel - where it was rejected to due flood fears and building separation.
The DWA application goes to the planning panel on Thursday night; the assessment report before the panel recommends the apartment block be refused.
Part of the reason for the refusal is again flood-related with a section of the site within a high-flood risk precinct and floodway.
"Residential development is proposed outside the existing footprint of approved structures which is unsuitable as it represents an intensification of use within the high-flood risk precinct," the planning panel papers stated.
"Flooding matters have been assessed as unsatisfactory by council's stormwater engineer."
The reasons for refusal also included a failure to comply with the provisions of the Wollongong Development Control Plan in several instances.
These include the building depth exceeding 18 metres, the reduced northern boundary setback and that less than the minimum 10 per cent of units were three bedrooms or more.
There was also an issue with a basement lift "presenting concealment and wayfinding issues".
"Having regard to the above matters, it is considered that in the circumstances of the case, approval of the development would set an undesirable precedent for similar inappropriate development and is therefore not in the public interest," the panel's assessment report stated.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.