An indoor skate park which opens its doors just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Australia has announced it will close next month.
3sixty indoor skate park owner Adrian D'Amico said he was saddened to announce his business closure.
"The past three years has been a battle with forced business closures coupled with an economic downturn which has led to this decision," he said.
"As devastated as I am, I have no regrets bringing this idea to life. 3sixty has seen some major local talent come through its doors not to mention thousands of smiling faces."
The park opened in January 2020, and just weeks later was forced to shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Being so new it didn't qualify for any incentives or government assistance, including JobKeeper, and his 28 casual staff suddenly found themselves out of work.
Mr D'Amico said he was forced to dig into his savings and superannuation to keep the business afloat, and reopened a few months later, not knowing that there would be more financial pain and restrictions to come in the years ahead.
"I have poured my heart and soul into this and have placed everything I have on the line, I don't want what has happened to us to be a story of woe," he told the Mercury while the business was closed during 2020.
"This is a story of resilience. We have held on without any assistance. I am still going through different channels trying to get some assistance but everything I have done to survive this has been off the back of savings, my Super and friends and family."
Now, he has invited his friends and patrons to come for "one last ride while it's still here".
"We anticipate our final day will be the week ending March 17 however this is not firm at this stage," he said in an email to patrons.
"We will honour all party bookings and lessons up until that date however we will be in contact regarding refunds on future deposits paid.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding and of course being part of my dream."
The skate park's supporters have expressed sadness over the closure.
"Our kids have loved coming in the holidays and have been to many a birthday party there," the business owners of Lower East Cafe wrote on social media.
"Tough times, Adrian. You created a place where kids who weren't as confident could test their skills, and parents could comfortably watch on. You'll be missed for sure."
The skate park replaced Hangtime Trampoline Park, which closed in 2019.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
