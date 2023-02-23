Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'It's been a battle': Financial pressures force indoor skate park to close

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated February 24 2023 - 12:15pm, first published February 23 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
3sixty skatepark owner Adrian DAmico in 2021 (centre) with Sam Giles and Flic Turner (skateboarding) who were park of a skateboard competition. Photo by Adam Mclean.

An indoor skate park which opens its doors just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Australia has announced it will close next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.