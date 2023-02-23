Well-known Wollongong conspiracy theorist David 'Guru' Graham has faced court after he allegedly intimidated 2GB radio host Ben Fordham and a member of his staff last month.
Graham, wearing a shirt with the title of his podcast 'Stop the Rot, Sack the Lot' on it, fronted Wollongong Local Court with about a dozen supporters on Thursday.
The concreter is yet to enter formal pleas to two charges of stalk or intimidate intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm.
Graham was arrested at Wollongong Harbour on February 17 as police seized a series of his items, less than a fortnight after the self-described "free thinker" announced his plans to contest the upcoming NSW state election.
Graham appeared on the NSW Electoral Commission's register as an upper house candidate on February 6.
Riccardo Bosi, a former Australian Army special forces lieutenant who has since become a popular figure in the sovereign citizen movement, later announced both he and Graham were running as independents.
The Mercury understands Graham recorded himself bombarding 2GB staff with phone calls after claiming he was refused a time slot on the show.
Court papers revealed 61-year-old Graham allegedly intimidated 2GB breakfast show host Ben Fordham on the afternoon of January 31.
Police will also allege Graham intimidated one of Fordham's staff members the day prior. An apprehended violence order has been put in place to protect the employee.
A long-time Wollongong resident, Graham amassed an online following with frequent live streams alongside his partner Mel urging people to abandon the "government rule".
He became prolific within the 'Freedom Movement' during COVID-19 lockdowns when he attempted to build support for protests against public health orders.
During a brief mention of his matter on Thursday, Magistrate Melissa Humphreys asked Graham whether he had sought legal advice, to which he responded he had been too busy organising his election campaign.
"I haven't been able to (seek advice)," he said, "as I'm actually running for parliament and I've been trying to get together with my people so we haven't had legal advice lined up."
Graham added he lodged an application for police to return his seized items, including his "election gear".
"The anti-corruption squad has come down to my boat and taken all my devices - I have no defence," he said.
"I've been told by the terrorism squad that it could be months and months before I get it back."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob said a yellow notepad with 'NSW State Election 2023' written on it and a burgundy diary could be returned today, however added his electronic devices were still under examination.
Graham will return to court for his intimidation charges on March 16, with a hearing of his application to have his items returned scheduled for April 20.
The hearing is expect to take an hour.
Earlier this week, a shirtless Graham clashed with reporters outside Wollongong court, yelling that they were "lying to the public".
However in a change of tone on Thursday, Graham said he did not want to comment.
