A woman has confessed to her role in an horrific kidnapping that began with a man being lured to a skate park and ended with him stranded without his shoes near an Illawarra farmhouse.
Sophie Bentley, 21, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday where she pleaded guilty to one charge of kidnapping in company.
Andrew William John Beer, Murraydjah Kirby, and Sinead Toni Fisher are co-accused in the alleged ordeal and are facing a series of charges including aggravated robbery and using corporal violence.
All are yet to enter pleas.
Agreed facts tendered to court in Bentley's proceedings revealed Fisher allegedly added the victim on Snapchat on June 3 last year, sent him a bikini picture, then organised to meet him at Albion Park skate park about 4am two days later.
The man arrived in his Mazda ute and shortly after Fisher allegedly got into the passenger seat.
Beer and a masked Kirby then allegedly appeared at the front of the vehicle and opened the doors.
The man attempted to start his car but Bentley appeared and pulled the keys out of the ignition.
Beer allegedly pulled Fisher out of the front seat and held a knife towards the victim, yelling "you mess with the wrong girl, that's my partner. Where's your wallet?"
The men allegedly took tools from the victim's ute as well as his mobile phone off the dashboard, before Beer allegedly pressed the knife against him and said, "if you just cooperate, you won't get hurt".
Fisher then allegedly said "let's get out of here, the cops are coming".
Police will allege Beer then threatened to stab the man in the neck and said "let's go to yours and get your card and take every cent out of your bank."
Bentley handed the man's car keys back to him before drove Beer and Kirby to his Albion Park address, where they allegedly rummaged through his bedroom and took a number of items.
The man was then allegedly forced to drive Beer and Kirby to Dapto, with Bentley and Fisher allegedly following in a separate car.
However, the victim was made to pull over after Fisher allegedly called one of the men to tell him she had almost ran out of fuel.
Beer allegedly made the man take his shoes off, before he was punched several times in the face.
The quartet then drove off and the injured, stranded man sought help at a nearby farmhouse, with the occupants contacting triple-0.
Officers attended and took the man to Oak Flats police station where he provided a statement.
That day, police found the man's ute at an Albion Park address. Fisher was arrested on June 6 last year with police seizing the man's shoes, phone and tools found at her address.
Beer was arrested the next day and Kirby, a week later at Ingleburn Hotel after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
As for Bentley, she was arrested in Koonawarra on June 15 last year.
According to court papers, Bentley told police she had taken ice prior to the incident, and that she had only sat in the rear passenger seat of Fisher's car.
A sentencing assessment report will be prepared ahead of Bentley's next listed date in Wollongong District Court on March 24.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
