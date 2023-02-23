Illawarra Mercury
Woman confesses to role in horrific early morning kidnap of Albion Park man

Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 23 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 11:30am
Sophie Bentley faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday. She will receive her date for sentence in the district court next month. Picture from Facebook.

A woman has confessed to her role in an horrific kidnapping that began with a man being lured to a skate park and ended with him stranded without his shoes near an Illawarra farmhouse.

