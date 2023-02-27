Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour and Wollongong among state's 'highest needs housing' regions

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated February 28 2023 - 10:09am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Compared to regional LGAs across the state, Shellharbour got the fourth highest score and Wollongong ranked ninth for having high housing needs.

A new report shows the extent of the housing crisis across the Illawarra, with Wollongong and Shellharbour ranking in the top 10 worst affected areas in regional NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.