Figtree's Katie Cornock was informed of her addition to the Shellharbour Shag Harders crew only a week before their grand Mardi Gras performance.
The last-minute experience turned out be one she will remember all her life.
"I was invited to fill in for a friend who could not make it and even though it was very last minute, I'm so glad I did it," Ms Cornock said.
"We had the float which was a soul sisters float with Moulin Rouge theme," Ms Cornock said.
"Sally, the organiser, had choreographed a little dance for us to do and gave us some props and put us in formation behind the float and we were all dancing behind it for 40 minutes."
Ms Cornock said though it was exhausting, the adrenaline kept them all going.
"One of the best parts of the experience was getting to spend time with such a supportive, welcoming and diverse group of people," she said.
"Everyone was so friendly and confident in themselves, it was amazing to be around."
Shellharbour Shag Harders organiser Sally Smith said this year's Mardi Gras, which was the 12th one for the group, felt bigger than ever.
"The crowds were just mental, they were absolutely insane!" Ms Smith said.
The Mardi Gras parade which made a return to Oxford street after a three year hiatus had thousands of people celebrating its return.
"It was the first year back on the street after COVID, just crazy," she said.
The Shellharbour Shag Harders float which was very much at the start of the parade, had Illawarra's much-loved drag queens Ellawarra and Ruby Jubilee on it.
"Lady Marmalade was our song and in the song it says, 'hey sista, soul sista' so we took that and kind of spun it as calling to our sisters to be confident in their bodies," Ms Smith said.
"It was all about promoting body positivity and getting to show your individuality."
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
