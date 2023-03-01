As WorldPride festivities erupt across Sydney, the Illawarra's not taking a back seat - joining in but also creating its own fun.
Port Kembla businesses along with the LGBTQIA+ community have created a family-friendly event - Port Pride.
Live music, artists, queer storytelling and even a yoga painting experience will be included in March 11 extravaganza.
"If you choose to dip [your hands and or feet] into some paint, and then as you move you'll just be creating a painting on your canvas," said Catherine Tran, an event organiser and owner of yoga studio Pantha Way.
"Then you have a very abstract, colourful piece of art to remind you of your experience"
Local businesses The Servo, Back Alley, The Shave Cave, and Red Point, will host activities while stalls will frame Wentworth St.
Port Pride also coincides with Art on the Grass and Combi Vibes Market.
Another organiser, Charlie Harp, believes it's important to increase the amount of events for the LGBTQI+ community.
"In Illawarra, there's not much pride events happening, we feel like we're almost left out around here," Mr Harp said.
One of the motivations for the event, created by business owners and the Port Pride Community, is to spread awareness that Port Kembla is an inclusive supportive space.
"We are a community that accepts everyone," Mr Harp said.
The community have a vision to create bigger and better events with plans for a parade event in 2024 -"like a mini-mini Sydney [Mardi Gras] parade".
Meanwhile a Shellharbour group were front and centre during the Mardi Gras parade in Sydney on Saturday, February 25.
Figtree's Katie Cornock joined the Shellharbour Shag Harders crew only a week before their grand Mardi Gras performance in the mammoth parade.
The 27-year-old was a part of a 40-member group dressed up in the Moulin Rouge-themed red and black lingerie.
"One of the best parts of the experience was getting to spend time with such a supportive, welcoming and diverse group of people," she said.
"Everyone was so friendly and confident in themselves, it was amazing to be around."
Shellharbour Shag Harders organiser Sally Smith said this year's Mardi Gras, which was the 12th one for the group, felt bigger than ever.
"The crowds were just mental, they were absolutely insane!" Ms Smith said.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
