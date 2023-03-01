Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Port Pride 2023 - a LGBTQIA+ celebration in Port Kembla in March

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated March 1 2023 - 8:46pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katie Cornock with the rainbow display in GPT for World Pride. She took part in the Sydney Mardi Gras parade with the Shellharbour Shag Harders float. Photo by Adam McLean.

As WorldPride festivities erupt across Sydney, the Illawarra's not taking a back seat - joining in but also creating its own fun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.