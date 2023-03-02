Illawarra Mercury
Steelers halfback Rachael Pearson keen to down derby rivals Dragons

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
March 3 2023
Rachael Pearson will be looking to guide the Illawarra Steelers to another women's NSW Premiership win when they take on the St George Dragons at Nestrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday at 2.30pm.

It didn't take NSW State of Origin halfback Rachael Pearson long to get into stride in her debut outing for Illawarra, guiding the Steelers to a last-start 20-16 win over the Central Coast Roosters.

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

