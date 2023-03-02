It didn't take NSW State of Origin halfback Rachael Pearson long to get into stride in her debut outing for Illawarra, guiding the Steelers to a last-start 20-16 win over the Central Coast Roosters.
The 29-year-old was constructive with ball, kicked two conversions and raced over for the match winner with a well anticipated try from just inside the Roosters half in the 64th minute.
But it was her combination with her forwards, particularly young gun Ula-Mari Time-Cribb that was particularly impressive.
Pearson is looking to build on that partnership when the Steelers travel to Nestrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday for their local derby against the St George Dragons.
"I haven't played with Ula before last week but you sort of grow and make new combinations with those younger girls. It's a really nice feeling," she said.
"Hopefully we can continue to develop that partnership moving forward, starting with the game against the Dragons.
"We are both new teams but being a local derby it would be good to get one over them. To do so though we need to be better with our completion then we were against the Roosters.
"We got a bit excited early on in that Roosters game and put a lot of balls to ground. You can't really do that, especially in the heat. I think it is going to be another hot one on Saturday.
"It's important we compete, kick long and keep turning them around and get good field position to give ourselves the best chance of winning."
Hard-working second rower Time-Cribb, who has started all three women's NSW Premiership games to date was a standout in the Steelers win over the Roosters, picking up the players' player award.
"Stoked" to get the recognition from her fellow players, the 20-year-old was adamant her good form of late was due to the support of her team-mates, particularly the service of Pearson in the last game.
"Rachael is such a clever halfback. She is awesome to play off, she knows how to read the play and put me in holes," Time-Cribb said.
'It is such a pleasure to play with Rachael and other great players such as Fui [Tahliah Fuimaono] and Keeley Davis. Keeley's leadership is inspirational. It has a big influence on my team and myself.
"They are all great. Just learning of them is a bonus.
"I think as a result it has helped my game and boosted my confidence knowing I can mix it with these great players.
"I'm also being smarter nowadays. In the past when I played Tarsha Gale I didn't think about my technique, it was just hit, run. But being around all these experienced and talented players I now know what holes I need to run and why I need to make those runs."
Despite her standout start to the campaign, Time-Cribb will start from the interchange bench on Saturday.
Steelers coach Alicia-Kate Hawke has named two debutants to take on the St George Dragons this Saturday, with winger Olivia Vale and middle forward Sharna Piccinelli to make their senior debuts for the club.
Both Vale and Piccinelli are local juniors, coming from Corrimal and Helensburgh respectively, and will come into the side along with Mary Latu, who returns to bolster the interchange bench.
The Steelers have reshuffled their outfit for this match, with the in-form Lily Rogan switching from centre to fullback in place of Emma Tonegato, while Keele Browne moves into the centres, allowing Vale to take her usual place on the wing.
Jade Etherden comes into the starting line-up in place of Kaarla Cowan at lock, while Rose Tafengatoto moves to the starting team and Piccinelli joins the interchange bench for this encounter.
For the SG Ball Cup team, coach Russ Aitken has backed the 17 that fought their way back to a 24-all draw against the Roosters last weekend, as they look to best the 14th-placed Dragons.
The Steelers Tarsha Gale Cup outfit have also named their usual starting 17, and will be hoping to register their second win of the season on Saturday.
Aaron MacDonald's Harold Matthews Cup team will enjoy a well-earned rest with a bye this week, and return next week to take on the Tigers at Collegians Sporting Complex.
All three games against the Dragons will be played at Nestrata Jubilee Stadium, with the SG Ball starting at 11.30am, the Tarsha Gale Cup at 1pm and the main game at 2.30pm.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
