Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wings airshow will only be held every two years under new operator

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated March 3 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The RAAF Roulettes performing at the 2022 Wings Over Illawarra event. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

The Wings Over Illawarra airshow will only be held every two years under a change of operator agreement with Shellharbour City Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.