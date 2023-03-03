Wings airshow will only be held every two years under new operator

The Wings Over Illawarra airshow will only be held every two years under a change of operator agreement with Shellharbour City Council.
The popular event, billed until now as "Australia's largest annual airshow", will also change its name to Airshows Downunder - Shellharbour when it recommences as a three-day event a year from now.
The new operator, AMDA Foundation Limited, is the operator of the Australian International Airshow and Aerospace and Defence Exposition at Avalon airport in Geelong, as well as the Land Forces military equipment expo which will be next held in Melbourne.
AMDA is a not-for-profit company registered as a charity, for the purpose of promoting the development of Australian resources and aviation.
Shellharbour City Council has signed a 10-year-licence agreement starting from next year.
AMDA Foundation CEO Justin Giddings said the group would expand the Shellharbour show when it returned in March 2024.
"Wings Over Illawarra has built an excellent reputation as an event for the general aviation and light sport aviation community in Australia," he said.
"It has an exciting airshow covering the breadth of vintage, warbird and modern aviation and a highly regarded careers and skills day to help attract the next generation.
"AMDA Foundation intends to build on that and create an event that promotes the Australian general aviation industry, while providing an exciting airshow for all the family."
Wings Over Illawarra founder Mark Bright said AMDA Foundation's resources and expertise would "take the airshow to the next level".
"Their experience in operating major events such as the Australian International Airshow will help the airshow grow and increase its ability to promote aviation in Australia," he said.
Shellarbour City Council CEO Mike Archer said the event could become "internationally significant".
"This is an exciting opportunity to bring even more people to Shellharbour City, further cementing our local government area as a top tourism destination," he said.
Wings Over Illawarra was held in November last year after the COVID-19 pandemic and bad weather had played havoc with it over previous years.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
