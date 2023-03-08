Six-year-old Ella's impressive swimming feat to raise money for MS

Many adults struggle to swim a lap of an Olympic swimming pool, but at just six years old Ella Kalyvas can already swim 10 times that.
The Figtree school girl has been joining mum Hayley at her early morning swimming squads and heading to the pool for fun after school, and has slowly been building up her skills.
"Last week she swam 500 metres, which was huge," Hayley said.
"We had a few little breaks and some fun in between, but she's a natural."
Ella is matter of fact about her impressive swimming ability - simply saying it's "because I went to swimming lessons".
This weekend, she'll put her swimming skills to the test with two other six-year-olds who are taking part in the 24-hour MS Mega Swim at the University of Wollongong on Saturday.
As part of team Grab Shell Dude, inspired by the laid back turtle in Finding Nemo, Ella will take on an hour-long swimming slot in the relay with her friend Elkie and cousin Amelia.
She said being able to swim and raise money for charity made her feel "good and happy", and has spent the week excitedly telling her school mates at Nareena Hills Public School all about their plans.
"We decided to get involved in the event because there's not too many swim events around," Hayley said.
"I've also known people with MS, so it's a really great community event to be involved in. And Ella is hoping to do the 500 metres again, which is awesome."
Other swimmers in Saturday's event will be from swim clubs, water polo teams and business groups around Wollongong and are required to keep at least one member in the pool over 24 hours from midday on Saturday.
The Mega Swim is organised and run jointly by MS Australia and Figtree Lions Club, with club organiser Bill Wright saying about 25 members would providing 24-hour event management and a non-stop barbecue for swimmers.
"Figtree Lions Club has supported the Mega Swim for the past 11 years, helping to raise more than $500,000 to assist people living with MS," he said.
The latest data, released by MS Australia in February, revealed that the number of Australians living with MS has increased by 30 per cent in the four years to 2021.
This was double the rate of increase for the previous four years.
According to the report, lifestyle and behavioural factors, including insufficient sunlight exposure are significant contributors to a person developing MS, and it is the most common acquired neurological disease affecting young adults.
In Australia, MS affects three times more women than men and is often diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 40.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
