Easter break is almost here and autumn weather brings beautiful days and balmy nights. A lovely time of year when family and friends gather to celebrate and enjoy.
A backyard barbecue is one of life's simple pleasures, and iconic Australian-owned BeefEater has some suggestions to help make yours a success.
Things to consider include special dietary requirements, cost of living, and back-seat barbecue experts giving unwanted advice, says BeefEater.
A little extra help ahead of the game can't hurt before you dust off the tongs and fire up the barbie.
Before the day, make sure your barbecue is clean, safe and ready to go with the correct gas bottle and connections. It saves time and you can greet guests when they arrive, make introductions and serve drinks.
A barbecue with an automatic ignition system will start first time, every time.
Ask your guests their food preferences as well as any dietary requirements or allergies. Prepare you menu in advance, shop early to avoid inflated prices. You will have appreciative guests as well as the flexibility to start cooking certain dishes before others, by knowing what will take longer. Appetisers are ideal for guests to nibble before the main course arrives. A cheeseboard should keep hangry folks happy until barbecuing is complete.
Chill your beverages a night or two before hosting the gathering. And, ensure your fridge is stocked with a variety to choose from. Have available chilled water and non-alcoholic beverages as well as beer and bubbles for those who want them. All you need to worry about is buying ice on the morning of the barbecue.
BeefEater says the perfect host might bring the drinks to the barbecue, literally. The 7000 series premium barbecue has a stainless steel trolley with integrated icebox. Barbecue experts (you know the ones) can gather around and feel a part of the action.
Create a music playlist and get in the entertaining spirit. Find something for everyone and a song for every generation. Light some candles or citronella, gather table runners and napkins. Add place cards - a personalised touch that brings an intimate vibe to your barbecue.
Some insider secrets to barbecue delicious seafood and impress your Easter guests.
